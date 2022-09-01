Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Arthur A. Levin Sells 62,498 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of RNA stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. Research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNA. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

