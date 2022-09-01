Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Arthur A. Levin Sells 62,498 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAGet Rating) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of RNA stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. Research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNA. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

