Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Arthur A. Levin Sells 62,498 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of RNA stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. Research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RNA. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
