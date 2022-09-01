aWSB (aWSB) Market Capitalization Achieves $72,396.37

aWSB (aWSB) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for about $11.84 or 0.00059155 BTC on exchanges. aWSB has a market capitalization of $72,396.37 and approximately $24.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aWSB has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00827201 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015764 BTC.
aWSB Coin Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
Buying and Selling aWSB
