Axe Tops 24-Hour Volume of $31.00 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Axe has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $54,357.96 and $31.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00234975 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000455 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

