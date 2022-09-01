AXPR (AXPR) Market Cap Hits $1.05 Million

AXPR (AXPR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. AXPR has a market cap of $1.05 million and $90,352.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One AXPR coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00133682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034279 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085843 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire.

AXPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

