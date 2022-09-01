Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 175,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 148,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 993.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 65,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 165,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 46,358 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXSM. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

