Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $14.48 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Azul by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after buying an additional 695,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 967,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after buying an additional 694,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 269.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,225,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Azul Stock Performance

About Azul

Shares of Azul stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. Azul has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

