Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) Price Up 23.5% Over Last 7 Days

Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Baby Saitama Inu has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. Baby Saitama Inu has a total market capitalization of $711,720.24 and $10,992.00 worth of Baby Saitama Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Saitama Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00827201 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015764 BTC.
Baby Saitama Inu Coin Profile
Baby Saitama Inu’s official Twitter account is @BabySaitamaERC.
Baby Saitama Inu Coin Trading
