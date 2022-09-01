BabyDoge ETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.01 Million (BABYDOGE)

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. One BabyDoge ETH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BabyDoge ETH has a market cap of $5.01 million and $10,929.00 worth of BabyDoge ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BabyDoge ETH has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,627% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.85 or 0.07641587 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825195 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016274 BTC.
BabyDoge ETH Coin Profile
BabyDoge ETH’s official Twitter account is @BabyDogeETH.
Buying and Selling BabyDoge ETH
