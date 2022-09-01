BabySwap (BABY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.46 Million

BabySwap (BABY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, BabySwap has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BabySwap has a market cap of $12.46 million and approximately $404,645.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BabySwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00837384 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015510 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035183 BTC.
About BabySwap
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,669,720 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
Buying and Selling BabySwap
Receive News & Updates for BabySwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BabySwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.