BackPacker Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $161.00 (BPC)

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One BackPacker Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. BackPacker Coin has a total market capitalization of $14,348.50 and approximately $161.00 worth of BackPacker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BackPacker Coin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00122727 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
BackPacker Coin Coin Profile
BPC is a coin. BackPacker Coin’s total supply is 7,178,286 coins. The official website for BackPacker Coin is backpackercoin.com. The official message board for BackPacker Coin is medium.com/@backpackercoin.marketing. BackPacker Coin’s official Twitter account is @BACKPACKERCOIN2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BackPacker Coin
Receive News & Updates for BackPacker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BackPacker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.