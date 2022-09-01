Banano 1-Day Volume Tops $134,413.00 (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Banano has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $134,413.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,358 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,656,199 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

