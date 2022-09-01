Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Ecolab by 17.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 84.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $163.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Argus cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

