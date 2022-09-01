Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $182.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.28 and its 200 day moving average is $186.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.