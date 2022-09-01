Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 171 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AJG opened at $181.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.77. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $142.53 and a one year high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,083 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,245 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.90.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

