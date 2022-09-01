Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 23,618 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,618 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $111.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

