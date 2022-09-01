Bank of America Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $38.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFRM. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Affirm by 484.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.