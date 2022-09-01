Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 162.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,559 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of Invitation Homes worth $41,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 76.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

INVH stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.