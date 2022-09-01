Bank of Montreal Can Buys 220,679 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $48,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.74 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

