Bank of Montreal Can Buys 56,470 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $51,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $113.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

