Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $52,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,669,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $295.66 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.73 and its 200 day moving average is $256.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

