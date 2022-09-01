Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 581,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $47,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 26.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.15. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

