Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 53,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $50,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,574,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,384,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

