Bank of Montreal Can Has $43.18 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Align Technology worth $43,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $243.70 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.86 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

