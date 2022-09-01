Bank of Montreal Can Has $43.75 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Ferrari worth $43,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 161,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,133,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after buying an additional 159,646 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Ferrari by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE opened at $194.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

