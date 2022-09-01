Bank of Montreal Can Has $49.75 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,443 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $49,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $100.20 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

