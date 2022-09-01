Bank of Montreal Can Has $49.96 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in McKesson were worth $49,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Tobam raised its holdings in McKesson by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in McKesson by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $563,555.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,478.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,455 shares of company stock worth $3,534,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.15.

NYSE MCK opened at $367.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.12. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

