Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 733,054 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,794,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.