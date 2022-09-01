Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.72% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $45,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Toews Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,251,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 968.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,903 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,805,000 after purchasing an additional 338,600 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $110,458,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 837,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,826,000 after purchasing an additional 161,535 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNK opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.27. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

