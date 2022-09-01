Bank of Montreal Can Sells 255,480 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255,480 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $53,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,754,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.35.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MT opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

