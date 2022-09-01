Bank of Montreal Can Sells 29,248 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,248 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $51,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 2,279.2% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $115.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.72. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $183.67.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ferguson from £114.75 ($138.65) to £103.65 ($125.24) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,535.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

