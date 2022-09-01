Bank of Montreal Can Sells 46,363 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of ONEOK worth $44,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after buying an additional 56,786 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Stock Down 2.9 %

OKE opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

