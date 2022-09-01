Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 471,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98,017 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $47,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $91.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.80.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

