Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 862,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Methanex were worth $47,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Methanex by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Methanex by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $56.79.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MEOH. UBS Group dropped their target price on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.