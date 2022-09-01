Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$151.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $90.44 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

