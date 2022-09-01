Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Lowered to Reduce at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$134.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$156.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$151.26.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 2.6 %

TSE:BMO opened at C$121.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$126.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$118.79 and a twelve month high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.