Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$150.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$156.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$151.26.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$121.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$81.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$126.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$135.99. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$118.79 and a twelve month high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

About Bank of Montreal

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.