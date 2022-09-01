Bankless DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,612.00 (BANK)

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Bankless DAO has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Bankless DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Bankless DAO has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $11,612.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,627% against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.85 or 0.07641587 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825195 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016274 BTC.
Bankless DAO Coin Profile
Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO.
Bankless DAO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Bankless DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bankless DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.