Bankroll Vault (VLT) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Bankroll Vault coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bankroll Vault has a market cap of $276,569.42 and approximately $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00271162 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013401 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Bankroll Vault

VLT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using U.S. dollars.

