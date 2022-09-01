Bao Finance (BAO) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $46,030.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028621 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00083674 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00040602 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance (CRYPTO:BAO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.