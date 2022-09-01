Barclays Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 920

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASOMY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,472.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of ASOMY opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. ASOS has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.