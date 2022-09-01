Barclays Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $115.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.68% from the stock’s previous close.

CTLT stock opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average is $103.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Catalent by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Catalent by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 673,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

