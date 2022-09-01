Barclays Trims Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Target Price to GBX 2,500

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Derwent London Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27.
Derwent London Company Profile
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
