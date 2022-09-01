Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRN opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%.

Insider Transactions at Barnwell Industries

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

In other news, Director Douglas N. Woodrum acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

