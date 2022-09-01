BASIC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $272,612.00 (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. BASIC has a total market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $272,612.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,988.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00086287 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic.

Buying and Selling BASIC

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

