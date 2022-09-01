Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $497.35 million and approximately $32.79 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001663 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,957.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00133302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086367 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,344,316 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

