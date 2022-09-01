BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Up 9.4% in August

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 10,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of BCE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,063,000 after buying an additional 651,805 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of BCE by 25.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,308,000 after buying an additional 3,450,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of BCE by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after buying an additional 4,501,302 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $12,960,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after buying an additional 504,219 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

