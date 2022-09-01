Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Tops $97,940.85

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 31% against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $97,940.85 and approximately $78.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002962 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00157430 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008507 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Beacon
BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Beacon Coin Trading
