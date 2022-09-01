Beam (BEAM) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. Beam has a total market cap of $20.46 million and $4.48 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 351.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 130.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 121,867,080 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

