Bean Cash Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $550,663.33 and approximately $325.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded up 73.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bean Cash

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,929,458,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bean Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

