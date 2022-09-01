Beer Money (BEER) Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

Beer Money (BEER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beer Money has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $390,264.80 and $9,456.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.75 or 1.00013325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00133791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00085199 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

BEER is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

